Colorful Pinwheel Garden Commemorates Donate Life Month at UVA

The garden will be on display until May 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia, as part of its celebration of Donate Life in and April and the power of organ donation and transplantation to transform lives, the UVA Health Transplant Center team has installed approximately 1,800 colorful pinwheels outside UVA Health’s West Complex.

Virginia’s only comprehensive transplant center, the UVA Health Transplant Center has performed more than 7,500 organ transplants since its founding more than 50 years ago.

The pinwheel garden will be available to view on display through May 1.

