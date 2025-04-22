Virginia Tech students mourn Pope Francis

BLACKSBURG, Va – The death of Pope Francis has shaken Catholics worldwide, including at Virginia Tech.

For most students at Tech, this is the first time a sitting pope has died in their lifetime. We spoke to some students to see how they’re feeling.

“I think he’ll definitely be remembered for his charity and love for all people, and I think that’s a beautiful legacy to leave behind for the church and for all of us to remember him by,” said Jules Fedak, a VT student.

“Well, we just actually celebrated a liturgy with prayers for him, praying for the repose of his soul, and also praying kind of, like I said, joyfully for the church for the future during the season of Easter,” said sophomore Ben Rubinich.

“And I remember just following over the years how much he cared for the kids and would intentionally speak with each person,” said Clara O’Heron.