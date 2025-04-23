Locals pay last respects to Pope Francis

People around the world are paying their last respects to Pope Francis.

His body will lie in state this week ahead of a funeral on Saturday.

Worshippers at the Basilica of Saint Andrew in Roanoke are mourning the loss, but even those outside the Catholic Church say he will always be remembered for his progressive approach to the papacy.

“He had some really, really good ideas. I’ll certainly be interested to see if the next pope continues what Pope Francis started.” Daniel Hammond, worker in downtown Roanoke

“This is a sculpture Pope Francis had commissioned for St. Peter’s Square of the immigrant problem, and I just thought it was very touching, and it should appeal to everyone regardless of your faith.” Rebecca McKeever, local artist

“I thought that he was trying his best to make the Roman Church as inclusive as possible. I hope they stick with the path of mercy and humility. I love Francis’ example of humility. He’s really good for the world.” Jeff Bryan, Protestant pastor

Traditionally, the highly secretive conclave to elect a new pope begins 15 to 20 days after their death.