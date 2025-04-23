Lord Botetourt soccer honors memory of alumni team member

DALEVILLE, Va – Friday night’s soccer game at Lord Botetourt High was a little different than most.

The game was played in honor of Kevin Boeren, a former Lord Botetourt soccer player and alumnus who was killed in his Orlando home in 2022.

Now, even current students are talking about his story and understanding its importance

“It’s pretty special to me and our family, and by our family I mean our team,” said Kalob Daniels, a LBHS senior. “Each and every year we’ll be able to come out here, celebrate the memory of Kevin Boeren, one of our previous players. And it gives us an opportunity to bond together, but also with the families and the fans in the stands.”

As part of the game, the Boeren family raises money for a scholarship. You can donate to that fund at https://lynchburgfoundation.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=1229