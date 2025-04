WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – One is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Wythe County on Tuesday, Virginia State Police Said.

VSP said a Versa was traveling southbound on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the road, hit a guardrail, bounced back to the right, and overturned multiple times.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Molly Jones of Bland. She was ejected from the car during the crash. Sadly, she died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.