New report released on air quality shows high levels of air pollution

ROANOKE, Va. – Nearly half of the U.S. population is now living with unhealthy levels of air pollution. The primary culprits are extreme heat, persistent droughts, and increasingly frequent wildfires.

That’s according to the American Lung Association’s newly released 2025 State of the Air report.

The report reveals that more than 156 million people live in areas that received at least one failing grade for either ozone or particle pollution, both of which pose serious health risks.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“Air pollution impacts people who have lung disease, but it also impacts people who may be dealing with chronic conditions. It may exacerbate those chronic conditions.”

“We have to remember that our lungs are meant to breathe clean, healthy air.”

There were several air quality concerns during the Matts Creek Wildfire in 2023, however, Roanoke, Rockbridge, and Wythe Counties had some of the cleanest levels when it comes to Ozone air pollution. Lynchburg also ranked in the top 25 cleanest US cities for year-round particle pollution.

The Roanoke metro area was ranked among the nation’s cleanest cities for particle and ozone pollution, according to the American Lung Association’s 2025 “State of the Air” report, released today.

The report grades and details the exposure to unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone air pollution, annual particle pollution, and short-term spikes in particle pollution over a three-year period.

Aleks Casper, Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association, was interviewed by WSLS and discussed the health risks of particulate pollution.

“We know that the particle or particle pollution or soot, you’re inhaling tiny liquid and fine particles, and we know that they are very powerful irritants on our lungs. And so there are health risks associated with that. And so, yes, over time, I think, constant exposure, we can definitely see health impacts,” Casper said.

46% of Americans—approximately 156.1 million people—live in areas with unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution, according to the report. This is a notable increase of nearly 25 million people since last year, and is the highest recorded number of people breathing unhealthy air in the last 10 years.

Air quality data from the years 2021 to 2023 is what the report covers.

Extreme heat, drought, and wildfires on air quality, were the main reasons found to expose more people to harmful pollutants.

Despite decades of progress under the Clean Air Act, the findings indicate that climate change is complicating efforts to maintain air quality.

“I think that’s an opportunity for us. That’s an eye-opener to say, okay, this report is about moving forward and progress and how do we continue to make policy decisions and individual decisions to help clean up the air, right, and protect. But it’s also about protecting the progress that we’ve made,” Casper said.

Read the full 2025 State of the Air Report from the American Lung Association here.

Key findings from our area: