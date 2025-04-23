WATCH: Superbad actor makes surprise visit to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – He may be known for a fake ID, but his visit to Roanoke was very real.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse, famously known for his role as McLovin in the hit comedy Superbad, caused quite the stir with a surprise visit to Scratch Biscuit in Roanoke earlier this week.

According to the staff, they were stunned when he walked through the door. Unsure if it was really him, they pulled up photos online just to be sure. As it turns out, Mintz-Plasse was traveling with his band and found the spot via a quick Google search.

He chatted with the team, posed for a few pictures, and of course, placed his order.

“It was just nice to see that someone that’s famous was really down to earth,” one employee shared. “He was just like a normal person.”

Before leaving, the actor signed a menu, a keepsake the staff now plans to frame. They’re even considering starting an autograph wall in case more stars decide to drop in.