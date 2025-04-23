Why screen time limits matter for parents too

We often hear about limiting screentime for kids, but those rules can be hard to follow when parents aren’t doing the same.

That’s why it’s important to model good behavior.

“I think we can all identify with the old saying, ‘Do as I say and not as I do,’ right? But we know that our kids are watching what we do. And so, if they see us on our screens all the time, then we teach them, and we show them that this is kind of an appropriate and an acceptable way to spend our time,” said Kate Eshleman, PsyD, pediatric psychologist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Dr. Eshleman said it can also cause confusion for the child.

They may not understand why mom or dad can be on their phones, but they’re not allowed to play on their tablet.

To help avoid those kinds of issues, she suggests setting screen time limits for the entire family.

That way it’s fair for everyone.

Another option is to find a different activity to enjoy together, like going for a walk, playing a game or doing arts and crafts.

What matters most is spending quality time together.

“The time spent together as a family is an opportunity for parents to learn what’s going on in the child’s life, asking about their day, asking about their friends, their schoolwork,” she said. “So just having those opportunities to talk, and for kids to ask parents questions as well. Having this time together also allows parents to kind of notice changes -- if the child seems more quiet than usual or seems upset.”

Dr. Eshleman said it’s never too late to change screentime habits.

Your kids may not be too happy at first, but eventually they’ll get used to it.