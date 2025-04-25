Botetourt County Board of Supervisors approves budget with no tax increases

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors has approved the Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26) budget, without raising tax rates.

The budget process was designed to align with the Board’s goal of maintaining core services while minimizing the financial burden on taxpayers. To achieve this, the process included stricter budget guidelines and more frequent public updates.

“This budget reflects our priorities—education, public safety, and quality of life—while respecting our citizens’ wallets,” said County Administrator Gary Larrowe. “We know times are tight for many families, and we worked hard to build a responsible plan that doesn’t raise taxes.”

The FY26 County revenue budget totals $98.8 million, marking a $6.5 million increase from the previous year. Notably, 64% of this revenue is allocated to public safety and education, underscoring the County’s commitment to essential services that directly benefit the community.

Key highlights of the budget include:

No tax rate increases for citizens or businesses.

$32.4 million allocated to Botetourt County Public Schools, representing a $2.4 million increase from FY25.

Significant investments in public safety, including a full-time Assistant Chief of EMS, enhanced support for Sheriff’s operations, and additional resources for the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP).

Capital improvements such as new equipment to support public safety, continuation of the public safety radio project, landfill maintenance, and new parks and recreation equipment.

Ongoing support for economic development, recreation, and historic preservation efforts.

For more information about the county’s budget, visit www.botetourtva.gov/budget.