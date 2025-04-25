Kaine meets with Roanoke Ukrainians

ROANOKE, Va – Virginia senator Tim Kaine met with local Ukrainian residents to discuss how he can better support them and Ukraine.

Kaine spoke with the group about his trip to help strengthen ties with the country in its third year of war.

Kaine also commented on President Trump’s rare criticism of Putin.

“Well, I don’t think Putin’s going to stop. And the nations that I spoke to, Finland, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, don’t believe he’s going to stop with Ukraine either,” said Sen. Kaine. And so I think it’s really important that the U.S. stands strong with Ukraine.”

Kaine is on the armed services committee and is working with other democratic senators to pass an aid package for Ukraine, but needs at least 13 votes from across the aisle to get it done.

The Senate reconvenes next Monday.