The impact of proposed Medicaid cuts on Roanoke families

ROANOKE, Va. – Shawn Phillips, 44, enjoys puzzles, music, and basketball. He also lives with autism and cerebral palsy, and like nearly 2 million Virginians, he relies on Medicaid for essential care.

In March, the federal government proposed up to $880 billion in Medicaid cuts over the next decade, citing rising national debt and budget pressures. Medicaid is a joint federal-state health insurance program that provides care for low-income adults, children, and people with disabilities. Virginia’s Medicaid program covers essential services, including doctor visits, medications, and long-term care. But the proposed cuts threaten that access.

“You always want your children to have the best, to have a good life, says Sandra Phillips, Shawn’s mother. “We parents who have children with disabilities have a lot of obstacles to overcome. Why put another one in front of us when we’re trying to work through the ones we already have?”

Ray Ratke, CEO of enCircle, a nonprofit that supports more than 500 Virginians with developmental disabilities, says thousands are already on waitlists for Medicaid-funded disability services, and cuts would just grow the waitlist and erase decades of progress.

“We see the impact Medicaid makes on people’s lives, where someone is with them 27/4, providing basic needs. These decision-makers are a long way from seeing the benefits that happen on ground for people who are dependent on Medicaid resources. “

Phillps agrees. “If we didn’t have Medicaid, I would not be able to afford his medications because I’m retired. I’m on Social Security So, I’m hoping they will reconsider all this and not take it from the Medicaid portion.”