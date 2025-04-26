Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
66º
Join Insider

Local News

Basilica of St. Andrews holds vespers before Pope Francis’ funeral

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Pope Francis, St. Andrews

The three days of viewing are now over for Pope Francis are now over. The 88-year-old Argentinian died from a stroke on Monday, leaving many Catholics and non-Catholics alike mourning his passing.

Friday, churches across the country - including here in Virginia - held vespers in his honor. One such church was the Basilica of St. Andrews in Roanoke.

Vespers - also known as evening prayers - are composed of psalms, canticles and other biblical readings.

“Going to vespers helps everyone to be centered on what they should be thinking about,” John Keely, who attends St. Andrews, said. “I think that’s important with all the distractions that we have.”

Chruch goers like Geralynn Trellue took the time to reflect on the life Pope Francis lived and what he preached to the masses.

“This was a great opportunity to celebrate Pope Francis’ life and all that he has done for the church over his 12 years of service as our Shepherd and our leader,” Trellue said.

The funeral for Pope Francis will be held on Saturday.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Jason Freund headshot

Jason Freund is a Multimedia Journalist with WSLS 10 who had spent two and half years reporting in West Texas before moving to Roanoke in January 2025.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS