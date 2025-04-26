Roanoke Earns 2024 Tree City USA Recognition from Arbor Day Foundation

ROANOKE, Va. – The Arbor Day Foundation named Roanoke a 2024 Tree City USA in honor of its commitment to plant, grow, and maintain trees to benefit its community.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit with a mission to inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. The Tree City USA program has recognized cities and towns that leverage urban forestry to enhance the livability and sustainability of their local areas for over 40 years.

“We all have a role to play in shaping our future and tree champions like Roanoke are leading the way,” said Michelle Saulnier, vice president of programs at the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees are critical infrastructure, building resiliency, and fostering good health in our nation’s cities. We’re proud Roanoke is among the Arbor Day Foundation’s growing network of communities dedicated to creating positive impact through trees.”

In cities and neighborhoods, trees are proven to help mitigate the urban heat island effect, reduce stormwater runoff, improve air quality, and boost mental and physical health. When the right trees are planted in the right places, they can also reduce traffic noise, increase property values, and lower energy costs for homeowners.

“In the many years I’ve lived in Roanoke, I’ve come to appreciate just how deeply nature is rooted in our city’s identity,” added Mayor Joe Cobb. “Being named a Tree City USA again is not just an accolade — it’s a reminder that every tree we plant is an investment in our people, our infrastructure, and our future.”

To earn Tree City USA recognition, a city must uphold four core standards, including maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and participating in an Arbor Day celebration.