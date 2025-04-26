Roanoke Sheriff’s Office to Host National Prescription Drug Takeback Day and Shred Event

ROANOKE, VA – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is hosting a National Prescription Drug Takeback Day and Shred Event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Melrose Plaza parking lot.

This event provides community members with a safe and responsible way to dispose of unused medications.

In addition to the drug takeback, the event will feature a shredding service to help protect residents from identity theft.

Attendees are encouraged to bring unwanted important documents for secure shredding.

Residents are invited to participate in this dual initiative, which aims to foster a healthier and safer community.

The Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that both events are crucial in combating substance abuse and identity theft.

Sheriff Antonio Hash joined us in the studio on Saturday for a preview of the event.