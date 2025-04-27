Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
69º
Join Insider

Local News

33rd annual Roanoke Pride Festival spreads message of acceptance and love

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke Pride, LGBTQIA+, Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The 33rd annual Roanoke Pride Festival took place at Elmwood Park all day Sunday, spreading a message of love, acceptance, and equality for everyone in and out of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We are celebrating everybody’s chance to be themselves,” Roanoke Pride Public Relations Director Samantha Newell said. “The sense of community and equity, and inclusion.”

The festival was just one part of an entire weekend of events ranging from drag shows to dance parties. Vendors and health panels were also readily available for people to visit.

Sherry Howard, a regional co-leader of the Roanoke Divisions of Free Mom Hugs, heard stories from multiple festivalgoers who paid her booth a visit.

“We’ve heard stories from ‘I haven’t gotten a hug from my mother in 14 years’ or ‘hey I came out to my parents today and they were the most supportive and I’m so happy that I did’,” Howard said.

According to Newell, events like the Pride Festival give people a place where they can be comfortable just being themselves.

“It is so important to make sure that people who are typically silenced or are pushed to the side or people who don’t go home to a safe space have somewhere that they can be themselves,” Newell said. “That they can feel comfortable being what they truly genuinely are.”

It also spreads a message that everyone and anyone can be an ally and be accepting of one another.

“Everybody loves their own life and has their own journey,” Felix Marty said. “You just got to be accepting of what they’re going through.”

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Jason Freund headshot

Jason Freund is a Multimedia Journalist with WSLS 10 who had spent two and half years reporting in West Texas before moving to Roanoke in January 2025.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS