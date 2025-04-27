Lynchburg Man Arrested After Hit-and-Run Crash Seriously Injures Child

Ricky J. Davis, 59, of Lynchburg, is charged with hit and run, driving while suspended, and inspection violations after a crash that seriously injured a juvenile in Campbell County.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA – A Lynchburg man is facing multiple charges after a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening that seriously injured a child.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 7:43 p.m. in the 6000 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Campbell County.

Investigators say a child was playing in a yard and ran into the roadway when they were hit by a vehicle that did not initially stop.

According to police, the driver turned back toward the scene after learning about the crash but then made a U-turn and left again without stopping.

Thanks to a witness who provided a license plate number, troopers were able to track down and arrest Ricky J. Davis, 59, of Lynchburg, later that evening.

Davis is charged with hit and run, driving while suspended, and inspection violations. He is currently being held at the Lynchburg Jail.

The condition of the child has not been updated at this time.