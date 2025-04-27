Two hospitalized, more displaced after car runs into home in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people were hospitalized and two more were displaced after a car ran into a home in Roanoke late Saturday night, Roanoke Fire-EMS said.

Authorities said crews responded to reports of a “car into a house” on the 2000 block of Routt Road Northwest around 11:49 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a black SUV that had been driven into a home.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said that the two people in the SUV were taken to a local hospital. The residents in the home were uninjured, but were displaced due to damage sustained to the home as a result of the crash.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.