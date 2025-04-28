17-year-old boy arrested in connection with armed robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 17-year-old boy was arrested following an armed robbery in Lynchburg on Sunday afternoon, according to the police department.

Lynchburg Police report that the incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Park Avenue.

Authorities told 10 News that a woman was attempting to use a public restroom when the suspect approached her. He then displayed what appeared to be a handgun and took her purse, Lynchburg Police said.

Within about 20 minutes of receiving the report, officers located and arrested the suspect. After arresting him, authorities found that he had a pellet gun closely resembling a real firearm.

The suspect was transported to a juvenile detention facility, where he awaits formal charges.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is encouraged to contact Officer Frink at 434-941-9558 or call Crime Stoppers at 888- 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com, use the P3 app on a mobile device or Text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. Text HELP for help and STOP to cancel. P3 Terms and Privacy Policy.