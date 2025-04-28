Skip to main content
Clear icon
67º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Fentanyl Awareness Day

Tags: Youngkin, Governor, Half-Staff, Flags, Fentanyl, Drugs, Safety
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to announce plans for a new sports stadium for the Washington Wizards NBA basketball team and Washington Capitals NHL hockey team, at an event, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Alexandria, Va. A leading Democratic Virginia legislator says proposed legislation to help pave the way for the NBAs Washington Wizards and NHLs Washington Capitals to relocate to northern Virginia is dead. Sen. L. Louise Lucas holds great sway in the General Assembly as chair of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee. She told reporters Monday morning, Feb. 12, 2024, that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin had made a series of mistakes in trying to advance the deal through a General Assembly now in full Democratic control after Novembers elections. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a flag order on Monday requesting that all U.S. and state flags at state and local buildings in the Commonwealth be flown at half-staff for Fentanyl Awareness Day on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Here is the Governor’s full statement:

Recommended Videos

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America, and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in honor of Fentanyl Awareness Day. We remember those we have lost and families forever changed due to fentanyl poisoning, acknowledge the devastation of this drug on communities, and recognize those who have dedicated their lives to spread awareness, education and prevention of fentanyl overdoses across the Commonwealth and the Nation.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 28th Day of April, 2025.

Sincerely, 

Glenn Youngkin

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS