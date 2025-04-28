Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Fentanyl Awareness Day

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to announce plans for a new sports stadium for the Washington Wizards NBA basketball team and Washington Capitals NHL hockey team, at an event, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Alexandria, Va. A leading Democratic Virginia legislator says proposed legislation to help pave the way for the NBAs Washington Wizards and NHLs Washington Capitals to relocate to northern Virginia is dead. Sen. L. Louise Lucas holds great sway in the General Assembly as chair of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee. She told reporters Monday morning, Feb. 12, 2024, that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin had made a series of mistakes in trying to advance the deal through a General Assembly now in full Democratic control after Novembers elections. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(Alex Brandon, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)