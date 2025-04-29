Carilion Clinic begins new security measures at Roanoke Memorial

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic began rolling out their new security measures at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Tuesday. These upgrades were announced back in February.

Carilion has installed weapons detection units at the hospital’s main entrances, and visitors 18 and up will have to get a visitor badge to wear throughout their visit.

“We are grateful for the community’s cooperation and understanding as we take these important steps to expand security measures. Your partnership ensures that we can provide the safest possible experience for all staff, patients and visitors.” Carl Cline, Vice President for Carilion Police and Security

Carilion Roanoke Memorial has listed the following tips for those visiting the hospital: