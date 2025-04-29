Body found in Martinsville, Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigating

MARTINSVILLE, Va – A body was found in Martinsville on Tuesday morning, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received reports around 7:30 a.m. that a body was found on the 500 block of Lee’s Ridge Road. Henry County EMS and deputies responded to the scene and found a deceased person at that location.

Authorities said the victim was found lying on the shoulder of the roadway and had what looked to be multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed.

The Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke will be working to confirm the identity and determine the cause of death of the victim.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.