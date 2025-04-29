Lynchburg officials warning residents about EBT card scams

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg’s Department of Human Services is warning the public about a nationwide EBT scam that is affecting people here at home.

Authorities said scammers are stealing from EBT cards as soon as new benefits are added on the first day of the month.

Although the department is tracking how many people are affected and how much money has been stolen, unfortunately, they are currently unable to reimburse stolen benefits. This is due to a federal rule change in December.

“The local agency and the Virginia Department of Social Services urge customers to report any EBT theft or fraud incidents to their eligibility workers immediately. This immediate action is crucial in ensuring your security and protection,” said Preston Sellers, Director of the City’s Department of Human Services.

Sellers recommended taking extra precautions to avoid being scammed, including frequently changing your PIN and using the ConnectEBT app to lock and unlock your EBT card using the ‘Lock Everywhere’ feature.

The Virginia Department of Social Services said the Connect EBT app is a useful security measure to help EBT users protect their benefits. With it, you can unlock and lock your card before and after each use, check your balance daily, and monitor for any unusual activity

VDSS also recommended the following tips for protecting your EBT card:

Only check your balance using the ConnectEBT app.

Never share your card number, PIN, or password.

Remember: Virginia EBT will never ask for your card number online or by text.

The ConnectEBT app is free on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Choose “Virginia EBT” when you set it up. You can also use the ConnectEBT website to manage your account.

If you have questions or need help, call the Virginia EBT Customer Service Helpdesk at 866-281-2448. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.