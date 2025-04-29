Woman hospitalized following stabbing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman was hospitalized following a stabbing that occurred in Roanoke on Tuesday evening, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said officers responded to the 1700 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest around 5:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers found a group of people fighting. An officer used pepper spray to disperse the fight.

Authorities found a woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This incident is under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.