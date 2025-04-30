Columbia Gas reminds homeowners to contact 811 during Safe Digging Month

Columbia Gas of Virginia is reminding homeowners and professionals to contact VA811 before any outdoor digging projects this April, in observance of National Safe Digging Month. A recent survey revealed that over 27 million homeowners planning DIY digging projects do not contact 811, risking injuries and utility service disruptions.

Digging without knowing the location of underground utilities can lead to serious accidents and costly repairs. A free VA811 request can be made online or by calling 811, ensuring that underground utility lines are marked before any excavation begins.

“Failing to contact 811 before digging puts homeowners and their neighbors at risk of injury and utility service interruptions,” said Columbia Gas of Virginia President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Montague. “We found the top reason that homeowners don’t plan to notify utility companies before digging is that they believe their project is too shallow to merit an 811 request. That’s just not the case – you must contact 811 for every dig, every time.”

Even simple projects like planting a garden or installing a mailbox can pose risks, as utilities may be buried just inches below the surface.

Key safe digging steps for homeowners

Columbia Gas advises homeowners to:

Notify VA811 at least three business days before digging, regardless of project size.

Submit a request early in the week for weekend projects.

Confirm that all utility lines are marked before starting work.

Adjust plans if necessary to avoid marked utility lines.

Verify that hired contractors have contacted 811 before beginning work.

For more information on safe digging, visit their website or www.columbiagasva.com/safety/natural-gas-safety/call-811-before-you-dig.