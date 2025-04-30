Contractors break ground on $100M Carilion Taubman Cancer Center

ROANOKE, Va. – Construction is officially underway on the new Carilion Taubman Cancer Center, a $100 million project that leaders say will transform cancer care in Southwest Virginia.

“All of us are touched by cancer—personally, professionally." said Nancy Agee, Carilion Clinic’s CEO Emeritus. “We needed, we wanted a new place. And you know, I think this meeting today is just the beginning.”

The six-story facility will replace the existing cancer center and expand treatment options, research, and collaboration with partners like Virginia Tech and Blue Ridge Cancer Center.

“Already we’re starting to bring in more specialists, more sub-specialists,” Agee said. “We’ll have new equipment. We’re going to be doing really accelerated research.”

Project Manager Garrett Kastner said this milestone has been a long time coming.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of something that’s going to be so revolutionary for this region and this community, in general,” Kastner said.

“There is currently cancer treatment here in Roanoke,” he added. “But the facilities here are nothing like what’s about to be here. And the people in this region deserve cutting-edge technology and they deserve a state-of-the-art facility to go along with a world-class team that already provides care here at Carilion.”

The center is expected to open in fall 2027. Carilion Clinic Foundation is still working to reach its $100 million fundraising goal.