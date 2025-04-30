Tips for dealing with the spotted lanternfly

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve probably seen them crawling or flying around, and they look like they’re from another planet. We’re talking about the spotted lanternfly—part moth, part plant assassin. While they don’t sting or bite, they could be bad news for some plants.

This bug booked a one-way ticket from China to Virginia in 2018, and ever since, it’s been anything but a polite houseguest.

Derek Keith, general manager for Bug Man Exterminating, explained the impact of the spotted lanternfly on local agriculture. “Pretty much any fruit plant they’ll cause problems. It’s their waste and what they leave behind that causes the issues for the plants. It can lead to mold on the plants, and then in the long term, it will eventually kill the plants off.”

Mark Woods, a farmer and owner of Woods Farms, has not encountered problems with spotted lanternflies just yet, but he understands the struggle of pests in his fields. “Another pest, haha, it’s always something. We went through the stink bug, and now the spotted lanternflies—there are so many creatures out there now it’s fighting against ya.”

Woods noted the behavior of the spotted lanternfly, saying, “Back here underneath the tree, they’ll lay against the tree here and lay their egg sacks.”

Exterminators in Roanoke report that the bug has made appearances, but nothing like the swarms seen up north and in central Virginia. Keith added, “Right now they are moving our way, mostly up the 460 corridor. Lynchburg’s heavier than what we’ve seen up this way.”

Still, if you spot one, the advice is simple: kill it. “Stomp it, swat it.”

In some parts of the state, there’s even backup of the four-legged variety. Dogs are being trained to sniff out egg masses before they hatch. Experts say early detection is key, and that’s what these research dogs are learning. VT researchers partnering with four-legged friends to stop the spread of Spotted Lanternflys

The hope is to stop the spread of these destructive insects. But if you don’t have a bug-sniffing pup, a good ol’ stomp works just fine.