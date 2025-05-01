Children’s Emergency Care Alliance of Tennessee gives award to multiple VSP trooper-pilots and crew members

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Children’s Emergency Care Alliance of Tennessee awarded three VSP trooper-pilots and two crew members of Med-Flight 2 with the “Mutual Aid State Award” on Wednesday.

The award was given to these five for their efforts in rescuing 40 patients from the roof of a hospital in Tennessee from floodwaters caused by Hurricane Helene and rising river waters. The Med-Flight 2 team was dispatched to Tennessee due to favorable weather conditions in Virginia. The Tennessee National Guard later provided air assistance in rescuing more civilians.

The following people were given the award: