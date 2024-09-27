77º
VSP assisting in rescue efforts of staff and patients from hospital roof in Tennessee

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: VSP, Abingdon, Tennesse, Helene
Unicoi County Hospital (VSP 2024)

ERWIN, TENN. – Virginia State Police Aviation assets from Abingdon are helping evacuate 58 staff and patients from a Hospital roof in Erwin Tennessee, VSP said.

The VSP said as of 3:35 p.m. 23 people have been rescued from the roof of Unicoi County Hospital.

The Hospital is surrounded by floodwaters brought on by the remnants of Helene.

VSP said the hospital is run by Ballad Health, which provides the medical crew for the Virginia State Police Med Flight 2 program in Abingdon.

10 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

