VSP assisting in rescue efforts of staff and patients from hospital roof in Tennessee

ERWIN, TENN. – Virginia State Police Aviation assets from Abingdon are helping evacuate 58 staff and patients from a Hospital roof in Erwin Tennessee, VSP said.

The VSP said as of 3:35 p.m. 23 people have been rescued from the roof of Unicoi County Hospital.

Recommended Videos

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The Hospital is surrounded by floodwaters brought on by the remnants of Helene.

VSP said the hospital is run by Ballad Health, which provides the medical crew for the Virginia State Police Med Flight 2 program in Abingdon.

10 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.