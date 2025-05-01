Downtown Roanoke to host “Miniatures in the Market”

ROANOKE, Va. – On Friday, you’ll have the chance to see pint-sized livestock in downtown Roanoke for this year’s “Miniatures in the Market.”

There will be a barnyard worth of tiny animals in the plaza outside Center in the Square. Layman Family Farms is giving visitors of all ages a chance to interact with miniature horses, goats, cows, llamas, and more.

“We just want to bring some vitality here downtown and, like I said, kick off spring with baby animals. There’s really no better way to kick off spring, so just have something fun for families and children out here right in Market Square.” Winter Blake, events coordinator and atrium manager at Center in the Square

The event runs from 3 to tomorrow night, and tickets start at $5 for the petting zoo. There will also be face painting and pony rides.