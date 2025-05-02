Chesterfield horse tests positive for Equine Infectious Anemia

Richmond, Va. – The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed that a horse stabled at a private residence in Chesterfield, Virginia, has recently tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). The horse is currently quarantined on the property and does not pose a risk to other horses in the area.

The positive test was discovered during routine Coggins testing, which is the laboratory test performed to detect EIA infections in susceptible animals, including horses, ponies, mules, and donkeys.

VDACS reminds horse owners that a certificate of an official negative Coggins test must accompany all horses or other equines assembled at shows, fairs, race meets, or similar functions, or participating in any activities on properties where horses belonging to different owners may be co-mingled in Virginia.

Coggins test certificates are valid for 12 months from the date the blood sample was drawn from the horse. A legible paper or digital copy of an original Coggins test is acceptable under Virginia law, unless an event organizer specifically requires an original for that event. Horse owners do not need to carry the certificate with them while riding, as it may be kept in their vehicle or trailer.

EIA is an infectious and potentially fatal viral disease. As the disease has no known vaccine or treatment disease response requires euthanasia or lifetime quarantine. Infected horses may show signs of fever, severe anemia, irregular heartbeat, swollen limbs, jaundice, depression, or rapid breathing. EIA may be difficult to diagnosis as its symptoms may be confused with other diseases.

To prevent the spread of this disease: