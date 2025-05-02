Gearing up for safety: Virginia declares May as Bike Month

The Virginia Department of Transportation is gearing up for National Bike Month by encouraging people to grab their bicycles and go for a ride. The agency is also reminding cyclists to keep safety top of mind when sharing the road with drivers.

On Thursday, VDOT announced that Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a proclamation declaring May as Bike Month in the Commonwealth. He stated that bicycling is “an efficient form of transportation and offers independent mobility for many Virginians traveling between work, school, and home.” He also noted that it’s a good way to ease congestion and protect the environment by reducing air pollution.

Virginia has more than 1,599 miles of shared-use path facilities, 967 lane miles of bicycle lanes and 466 lane miles of shared lane markings and locally designated routes. You can learn more about existing shared-use paths, bicycle lanes and shared lanes by clicking here.

There are a variety of events planned for Bike Month in Virginia this month. National Ride a Bike Day will be held on May 4, Bike and Roll to School Day on May 7 and Bike to Work Day on May 16.

VDOT provided the following safety tips for drivers and bicyclists when sharing the road.