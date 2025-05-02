Marion Hungry Mothers request for public to help name mascot

MARION, Va. – The Marion Hungry Mothers are asking for the public’s help in naming their new mascot!

The mascot is a baseball-loving bear that’s hoping to give the Hungry Mothers a boost for their first season, which starts in May.

If you’d like to suggest a name for the mascot, you can do so here. The suggestions close at 3 p.m. on Friday. If your suggestion is picked for the official mascot name, you’ll get four tickets to a Marion Hungry Mothers home game, and have you throw out the first pitch.