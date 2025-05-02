New River Junction reopens post-helene

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – More than seven months have passed since Helene tore through the New River Valley, and the New River Junction has finally cleaned up and is ready for the summer season.

Employees say that while they had enough warning to save the majority of their inventory, their building was completely flooded. Manager Jake Mondy says it’s been a long road to recovery.

“Just how thankful we are for everyone who’s helped us. We wouldn’t be here without it. So friends, families, churches, businesses, the local community. Blacksburg’s growing like crazy, but when something like this happens, you realize it’s still a pretty small town and we’ve got some great neighbors.” Jake Mondy, manager at New River Junction

He says they’re hoping to have a busy summer season to make up for some of the rebuilding costs. New River Junction is open for tubing and camping.