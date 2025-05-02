Skip to main content
Local News

New Starbucks heading to Cave Spring in 2025

Tags: Starbucks, Food, Cave Spring

CAVE SPRING, Va. – It’s been the question around the area and on social media: “Is there really going to be a Starbucks moving in?”

10 News got an exclusive sneak peek at the construction site at Cave Spring Corners on Friday, and a contractor confirmed the suspicions. We also hit the streets of Cave Spring to find out what people thought, and reactions were mixed.

“I’m definitely going to Starbucks and getting me a coffee.”

Nadia Guerrero

“Oh never mind, we got too many; we don’t need no more.”

Lisa Cundiff

“I don’t drink coffee, so it’s a waste for me.”

Liz Suthers

Construction is expected to wrap up in June, with the store slated to open this summer. 10 News reached out to Starbucks for comment, and we’re still waiting to hear back.

