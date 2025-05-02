Troopers, nurses honored for heroic rescue of 40 patients during Helene flooding

Retired First Sergeant Jeffrey W. Bush, Master Trooper-Pilot Bryan W. Canada and Trooper-Pilot Jacob A. Culp were awarded the “Mutual Aid State Award.” The award also recognized Ballad Health Flight Nurse April Boyd and Flight Nurse/Paramedic Wayne Carroll.

Three Virginia State Police troopers and two Ballad Health nurses are being recognized for their efforts in rescuing over 40 patients stranded on the roof of Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tennessee, due to flooding from Hurricane Helene.

As we previously reported, the hospital was surrounded by floodwaters brought on by the remnants of Hurricane Helene, which hit in late September of 2024.

Recommended Videos

This image taken from video from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency shows a helicopter on the roof of Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tenn., where patients and staff had to be rescued from after the Nolichucky River flooded and surrounded the building from Hurricane Helene, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Tennessee Emergency Management Agency via AP)

Two Med Flight 2 helicopters based in Abingdon, Virginia, flew into Tennessee to evacuate patients from the roof of the hospital and transport them to a nearby field. The rescue operation took approximately four hours, with the helicopters crossing state lines due to better weather conditions in Virginia. The Tennessee National Guard also assisted in the rescue.

On Thursday, retired First Sergeant Jeffrey W. Bush, Master Trooper-Pilot Bryan W. Canada and Trooper-Pilot Jacob A. Culp from Virginia State Police were awarded the “Mutual Aid State Award.” The award also recognized Ballad Health Flight Nurse April Boyd and Flight Nurse/Paramedic Wayne Carroll.