(Hans Pennink, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Newly-elected Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Billy Wagner talks to reporters during a news conference Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

FERRUM, Va. – Baseball Hall-of-Famer Billy Wagner will be the guest speaker at Ferrum College’s 2025 Commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Wagner is a Ferrum alumnus who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this year. He will serve as the guest speaker at 9 a.m. for the graduating class of 2025.

Recommended Videos

The commencement will take place at Hart International Plaza in Ferrum.