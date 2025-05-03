Two hospitalized after head-on vehicle crash in Galax Friday, VSP investigating

GALAX, Va. – Two individuals were hospitalized after a two-vehicle head-on collision in Galax Friday morning, according to the Galax Fire Department.

According to first responders, first responding vehicles found a two-vehicle head-on collision which left one vehicle on its top on Hebron Rd and Pepper Lane at 11:44 a.m.

According to the fire department, all occupants were out of the vehicle and two of the three were transported to Twin County Regional Health Care for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

VSP is investigating the crash.