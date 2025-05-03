Skip to main content
Virginia Tech Students and Blacksburg Community Unite for Mental Health Awareness Walk

Community members are invited to the Out of the Darkness Walk, Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Tags: Virginia Tech, Out of the Darkness Walk, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

BLACKSBURG, VA – Virginia Tech students, faculty, and community members will come together this Sunday, May 4 at 12:30 p.m. for the annual Out of the Darkness Walk, an event aimed at raising awareness and ending the stigma surrounding suicide.

The walk will take place on the Drillfield and is part of a nationwide effort led by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), with hundreds of campuses participating across the country.

The event is organized locally by Virginia Tech’s S.A.F.E. Club (Suicide Awareness and Friendly Environment), a student organization committed to supporting mental health and building a compassionate campus environment.

The walk offers an opportunity for individuals to honor those lost to suicide, support those struggling, and connect with resources for help and healing.

Organizer Jillian Riccio with the S.A.F.E. Club joined us in the studio Saturday to talk about the meaning behind the walk, and how you can get involved.

Participants can register online at afsp.org/CampusWalks and are encouraged to bring friends, family, and fellow Hokies to walk in solidarity. For more information, you can contact event organizer Jillian Riccio at jillyriccio5@gmail.com.

