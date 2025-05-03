WATCH: Women in community leadership conference

ROANOKE, Va. – Spotlighting the impact of volunteerism and the transformative power of leadership through service was the mission of a conference Saturday hosted by the Junior League of Roanoke Valley.

A powerful gathering took place as the Junior League hosted the “Amplify Women – Voices in Community Leadership” conference. Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb and City Manager Valmarie Turner were among the speakers, joining a panel of influential women leading local nonprofits.

“We are hoping by bringing all these people to the table together, women can see places where they can get involved and places where they can make a difference,” said Lydia Higgs, president of the Junior League of the Roanoke Valley. “There are so many evolving needs in our world right now, so we are hoping to inspire someone to pick something new.”

Panelists included leaders from the Ronald McDonald House, Blue Ridge Literacy and Huddle Up Moms — each sharing how their missions are addressing vital community needs and how leadership through service is creating real change.