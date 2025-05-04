Jeter-Watson Elementary recognized for commitment to heart health by American Heart Association

The American Heart Association has recognized Jeter-Watson Elementary School for its outstanding contribution to the 2025 Kids Heart Challenge.

Through its dedication to the program, Jeter-Watson raised $3,035 that will help fund the Heart Association’s research, education, and awareness efforts in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

The American Heart Association presented the school with a certificate to commemorate this achievement. In addition, individual certificates of recognition were awarded to three students who emerged as the school’s top fundraisers: second-grader Ashlynn Wolfe, kindergartener Gwenn Jessee, and fourth-grader Josiah Jordan. Jordan was further distinguished as the leading fundraiser and was presented with a medal for his efforts.

Through the Kids Heart Challenge, teachers engage students by encouraging them to raise funds and awareness for a cause bigger than themselves. The nationwide event inspires young students to live healthy and active lives while raising money for children with sick or special hearts.

“Our students and families embraced the Kids Heart Challenge with enthusiasm, and we are so proud of the difference they have made in supporting the American Heart Association’s important mission,” said Principal Cynthia Morgan.

At Jeter-Watson, teachers Tracy Miller and Tiffany Gillispie have worked each year to promote the Kids Heart Challenge program. Gillispie teaches third grade, while Miller is a physical education teacher. The Kids Heart Challenge is held during American Heart Month, which is observed each February.

During the month, teachers at Jeter-Watson focus on teaching students to be aware of heart health, heart disease, and helping others.

Miller has worked with students in PE classes to enhance their focus on health through fun and engaging exercise activities.

“My journey of raising funds for the American Heart Association began in 2014, sparked by a proud moment when my daughter, Miley Bowers, won the title of Petite Miss Queen of Hearts,” Gillispie said.

In years past, the Alleghany Unit of the American Heart Association hosted pageants as a fundraising initiative for the organization.

“This remarkable achievement was not just about the crown; it represented a commitment to a noble cause, as one of her platforms focused on fundraising for those in need. It was during this exciting time that I reached out to ‘The Miller,’ a vibrant and enthusiastic collaborator known for her unwavering dedication to any project she undertakes. Always ready for a challenge, she consistently goes above and beyond, breathing life into every idea that comes her way,” Gillispie said.

Driven by a collective desire to support children battling serious heart ailments, Gillispie and Miller worked to design a series of enjoyable fundraising challenges and events.

“Over the years, our combined efforts, through the support of the wonderful communities of Edgemont Primary School and Jeter Watson Intermediate School, have generated an astounding total of over $47,000,” Gillispie said.

Edgemont Primary School became part of Jeter-Watson Elementary School as part of the consolidation of Alleghany County Public Schools and Covington City Public Schools, which merged in July 2022. The merger created Alleghany Highlands Public Schools.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the parents who have stood by us, encouraging their children to learn about and support the vital work of the American Heart Association. Their involvement and dedication have made this journey not only possible but incredibly meaningful,” Gillispie said.

The American Heart Association also offers resources to schools, including grant programs for health and wellness initiatives and learning series webinars for educators.

Through the Heart Association, Jeter-Watson has received a $100 US Games Certificate and a $100 check to purchase PE equipment and supplies to benefit exercise and healthy hearts.