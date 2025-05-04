TacoRitas returns to Roanoke!

ROANOKE, VA – It may not be Cinco de Mayo just yet, but the celebration is already heating up in the Star City. TacoRitas, one of Roanoke’s most flavorful festivals, returns this weekend for its third and biggest year yet — and WSLS is proud to be a sponsor.

This year’s event takes place at the Berglund Center, offering more space for food, drinks, and entertainment.

The festival will feature live Latin music, salsa dancing, margarita tastings, and tacos from some of Roanoke’s favorite local restaurants and food trucks. Guests can choose from general admission, Margarita Tasting tickets, or the ultimate VIP package.

And it’s not just for adults. The Zona para Niños (Kids Zone) is back with fun, family-friendly activities, making Taco’Ritas a true all-ages event.

Passanante’s Home Food Service joined us in the studio Sunday to talk about their taco offerings ahead of the event.

Ticket information can be found here.

VIP entry begins at 10:30. The event runs from 12-5 p.m. Sunday.