Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
70º
Join Insider

Local News

WATCH: Third Annual TacoRitas held in Roanoke Sunday

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: TacoRitas, Berglund Center, Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Just a day before Cinco de Mayo, the third annual Taco Ritas celebration, in partnership with WSLS 10, took place at the Berglund Center on Sunday, giving people a chance to savor some of the best tacos in the area.

Vendors from across the region brought their flavorful best, serving up tasty treats to hungry crowds. Attendees also enjoyed live music, creating a festive atmosphere perfect for an early Cinco de Mayo celebration.

“It’s a great environment to be in. Everyone is together, everyone is enjoying the music, enjoying the food, sharing a laugh, and sharing a conversation. It’s just good fun, man — good fun for the family and for everyone to enjoy,” said Mekai Bethel, of El Gordo’s Kitchen.

Organizers say hosting the event at the Berglund Center gives them the flexibility to move indoors in case of rain, ensuring the party goes on, rain or shine.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Jason Freund headshot

Jason Freund is a Multimedia Journalist with WSLS 10 who had spent two and half years reporting in West Texas before moving to Roanoke in January 2025.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS