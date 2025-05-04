WATCH: Third Annual TacoRitas held in Roanoke Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Just a day before Cinco de Mayo, the third annual Taco Ritas celebration, in partnership with WSLS 10, took place at the Berglund Center on Sunday, giving people a chance to savor some of the best tacos in the area.

Vendors from across the region brought their flavorful best, serving up tasty treats to hungry crowds. Attendees also enjoyed live music, creating a festive atmosphere perfect for an early Cinco de Mayo celebration.

“It’s a great environment to be in. Everyone is together, everyone is enjoying the music, enjoying the food, sharing a laugh, and sharing a conversation. It’s just good fun, man — good fun for the family and for everyone to enjoy,” said Mekai Bethel, of El Gordo’s Kitchen.

Organizers say hosting the event at the Berglund Center gives them the flexibility to move indoors in case of rain, ensuring the party goes on, rain or shine.