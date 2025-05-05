Blacksburg prepares for massive turnout for Metallica concert

Start jumping, Hokie Nation! Virginia Tech has announced a collaboration with Metallica, unveiling a new collection of co-branded T-shirts and hats just in time for the football season.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Metallica is set to rock Blacksburg this Wednesday, with an estimated almost 100,000 fans expected to flood the town for the highly anticipated concert. This influx of visitors is poised to provide a significant boost to local businesses and restaurants, creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout the community.

10 News reporter Thomas Mundy visited Blacksburg today to speak with local businesses about their preparations for the event and their expectations for the week ahead. Many are excited about the opportunity to serve the influx of concertgoers, and as they implement strategies to maximize their services on the day of the concert.

Tune in to 10 News at 5 and 6 to hear from local businesses about how they are gearing up for the concert and the positive impact this event is expected to have on the local economy.