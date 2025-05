DANVILLE, Va. – The town of Danville announced that U.S. military forces will be conducting training exercises at the Danville Regional Airport Monday afternoon and evening.

According to officials, the exercises will involve aircraft operations and the first exercise is scheduled to last from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Another training will take place later in the evening and the exercises are routine operations and will not involve the general public.