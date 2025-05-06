Skip to main content
Local News

Caesars Virginia celebrates Danville firefighters with $1.6 million fire truck donation

Tags: Southside, Danville, Danville Fire Department
Caesars Virginia is celebrating the Danville Fire Department for International Firefighters' Day. (Danville Fire Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – In honor of International Firefighters’ Day, which was on Sunday, Caesars Virginia is set to celebrate a major donation made to the Danville Fire Department.

The casino and resort recently donated a brand new $1.6 million fire truck to the Danville Fire Department as a way to express gratitude for their selfless service.

On Tuesday at 9 a.m., the casino and resort will continue the celebration with an event for International Firefighters’ Day and a breakfast at Ramsay’s Kitchen.

Caesars Virginia opened its doors in December.

