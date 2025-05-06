Franklin County Humane Society receives $17,000 grant investment from Petco Love

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Franklin County Humane Society has secured a $17,000 grant investment to support its mission of saving and bettering the lives of pets in Franklin County.

The funding comes from Petco Love, a national nonprofit known for its commitment to animal welfare. Since it was founded in 1999, Petco Love has invested nearly $410 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.

Our investment in Franklin County Humane Society is part of more than $12M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized. Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We launched Petco Love Lost, a free national lost and found database that uses photo-matching technology to simplify the search for lost pets. Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love

Donnna Essig, President of the Franklin County Humane Society, praised the investment: “This investment from Petco Love will enable us to take in pets from our community’s animal control facilities and provide them with the care needed to prepare them to be adopted into loving homes. Thanks to Petco Love, we will be able to provide them with necessary veterinary services, including spay/neuter, vaccines, and other lifesaving services.”

The Franklin County Humane Society was established in 1978 and provides care for more than 2,000 pets each year.