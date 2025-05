Drivers in Roanoke should expect overnight lane closures along Orange Avenue.

Starting Tuesday night, crews will close lanes between Williamson Road and Gainsboro Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The work runs through Thursday as the Western Virginia Water Authority does road repairs.

Authorities are urging drivers to use caution when traveling in this area.