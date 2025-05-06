Mill Mountain Zoo prioritizes accessibility with the Skyline Stage

ROANOKE, Va. – The Mill Mountain Zoo has announced the Skyline Stage, an accessible space designed for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the Zoo.

This new, handicap-accessible structure will enable the Zoo to provide innovative educational programming to tens of thousands of children, as part of its ongoing effort to enhance science literacy in the Roanoke Valley.

Recommended Videos

The amphitheater that was previously here for decades was an eyesore and the bane of my existence because it was not handicap accessible. There was no ramp, making it inaccessible for people with mobility challenges. Off-brand composite was installed on top of rotting wood, causing the whole area to warp and buckle, which created trip hazards. In addition, with safety as my top priority, I questioned the structure’s integrity. Executive Director, Niki Voudren

Additionally, the Zoo stated that it will create more event rental opportunities, resulting in a new revenue stream that will contribute to its financial sustainability.

This space, in its former state, was where we hosted education programs, camps, and events, and seeing children in wheelchairs unable to navigate steps to join their peers for our education programs motivated me to make this accessibility project a top priority. We could have done the easier, less expensive thing – made repairs or built it with wood, but we do not take shortcuts. It took three years to raise the money needed for this project because I wanted a high-quality, sustainable structure done the right way. This new, sustainable, safe, handicap-accessible structure is a reflection of the high standards with which we build and speaks to the integrity with which we operate. Executive Director, Niki Voudren

Ultimately, the Mill Mountain Zoo aims to inspire generational change in the understanding of science in the Roanoke Valley.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the Skyline Stage on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.