Planning on going to Metallica Wednesday? Beware of ticket scams

BLACKSBURG, Va – The excitement of Wednesday’s Metallica show may convince you to get last-minute tickets, but be sure to watch out for scams.

Experts recommend buying directly from Ticketmaster, which is the official ticket seller for the concert.

“So you got to be careful, though, when you’re buying through something other than one of the legitimate ticketing sites, because you can end up with copies of tickets, forged tickets,” said Julie Wheeler, the president of the Better Business Bureau of Southwest Virginia. “And you’re not gonna be able to get admission because they’ve gotten so fine-tuned with the barcode scanning.”

The best way to get real tickets second-hand is to do a transfer via Ticketmaster. Screenshots of tickets or PDF documents won’t always work.

If the seller is not willing to do a transfer, it’s likely a scam.