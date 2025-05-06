Roanoke celebrates small business week

ROANOKE, Va – This week is National Small Business Week, and the city of Roanoke is showing its support.

Monday night, the city hosted a small business recognition reception at Sidewinders. It’s all part of the city’s efforts to support more small businesses in the Roanoke Valley.

This is the city’s first small business recognition reception. Dozens of business owners showed up to network and connect with the city’s economic development team.

“So even before I purchased the bed and breakfast, I reached out to the small business development center here in Roanoke and was matched up with a mentor who was able to provide me with advice,’ said Liz Scheessele, who owns the Roanoke Boutique Hotel in Southwest Roanoke.

“It’s about dagone time people start recognizing the contribution that small businesses offer to the communities,” said Tamea Franco, the treasurer for the Roanoke Economic Development Board.

Earlier this year, Mayor Joe Cobb hosted a small business summit. He plans to host another in the fall, along with more events like this for small businesses.